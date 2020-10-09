Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan, Disha Patani practice dance moves as they get back on sets

bollywood

Actors Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and the entire crew and cast of their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai are back on sets and the production house has shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the safety measures and precautions being taken on sets. After the nationwide lockdown in March due to the spread of Covid 19, film shoots are resuming slowly.

The video shows Salman practising his steps while wider shot shows a woman atop a bike. Trying to ace the moves, Salman is heard saying, “Time lagega bhai, che maheene baad aya (I may take time to get back in the groove, we came back to work after six months.).”

The video opens with glimpses of people duly masked and observing precautionary measures as Jackie tells us it is a tough time and everyone needs to take care to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am thankful to the Radhe unit for looking after everybody. We have to take care of ourselves. Baaki, God bless,” he says.

Disha is also seen practising dance moves on the sets.

Jackie, who is heard talking throughout, is also seen gearing up for his shot and removing his mask.

Recently, Randeep had resumed work after his leg surgery last month and got back to dubbing for his part for the film. Resuming shoot earlier this week, Salman had posted a picture from the sets. “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe,” Salman wrote, as he posted a picture of himself with his back towards the camera. He was wearing a black jacket with a graphic print on the back.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being shot at ND Studios in Karjat and Mehboob Studios in Mumbai . Atul Agnihotri, who is co-producing the film, had said in a press statement last week that shoot will be completed in the next two to three weeks. “A few remaining sequences along with some action scenes and patchwork will be completed during this schedule. The team will be joined by the action director from Chennai to finish up the action patchwork. All the cast and crew have gone through the Covid tests and a team of doctors will be examining everybody on the set. We hope to complete the shoot without any Covid cases or hassles of that sort. We are maintaining the utmost level of care and safety throughout,” he had said.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is supposed to be a remake of South Korean film Veteran and also a sequel to Salman’s 2009 hit film, Wanted.

