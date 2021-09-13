Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan does the 'towel step' for whistling, cheering Turkish fans while shooting for Tiger 3. Watch videos
Salman Khan does the 'towel step' for whistling, cheering Turkish fans while shooting for Tiger 3. Watch videos

Salman Khan is in Turkey for the shoot of his movie, Tiger 3. After wrapping up Sunday night's shoot, Salman decided to party with a few fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Actor Salman Khan's fanclubs on Instagram are sharing his videos from his eventful Sunday night in Turkey. The videos show Salman dancing to his song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din amid a crowd of cheering fans and friends.

Salman wore a blue shirt, blue pants, a black leather jacket and a beret to the party. He broke into an enthusiastic performance to the hit song, and even did the famous towel-to-the-crotch dance step. People around him whistled and cheered for the actor.

On Monday morning, Salman treated his fans with his new picture, in which he could be seen enjoying a peaceful time, watching the sun rise in Cappadocia. "Sunrise ... #cappadocia #turkey," he wrote with the image.

Salman is in Turkey to shoot for his movie, Tiger 3. His co-star Katrina Kaif was not seen in the latest videos. Last week, they met the Turkish tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and clicked pictures with him. Ersoy wrote in his Twitter post, “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.”

Tiger 3 will see Salman back as R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Katrina will play his partner, Zoya. Actor Emraan Hashmi reportedly plays the villain. However, the same has not been confirmed by the actor or anyone from the production crew.

Ek Tha Tiger, the first film in the action franchise, released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The third one is reportedly being directed by Maneesh Sharma of Shuddh Desi Romance and Band Baaja Baraat. Salman and Katrina have featured in all movies.

