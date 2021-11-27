‘Salman Khan doesn’t have time to get married': Aayush Sharma thinks brother-in-law happy the way he is

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Antim co-star Aayush Sharma thinks the actor doesn't have time for marriage. Salman has often encountered questions about his marriage over the years but has managed to brush it off most of the times.

Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, said that Salman's working style is such that he doesn't have the time to get married.

“I don't touch the topic of his wedding with him. The way I have seen his life, the way he works, I don't think so he has time to get married. I just feel he is happy the way he is. He will take his own decisions,” Aayush said, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kanan.

He added that Salman follows a simple lifestyle. “I am not as simple as him. For Salman, his basic necessities - his house, his lifestyle, his way of living - is very simple. If you ask him about his phone, he will be using a phone that two-three years old, he's not interested in phones. He's not interested in cars, he's not interested in clothes, he doesn't have such desires to get latest gadgets at home, nothing. I think he's only interested in films. If you leave him alone for two-three hours, he would spend the time watching a movie,” he explained, adding that it his family who often urges him to upgrade his lifestyle.

Previously, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar had said that Salman is lonely and he should settle down. Speaking with Siddharth, he had said that while he has his family and friends around, at the end of the day, he needs someone he could go back to.

Salman almost tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. The couple was engaged and were on the verge of getting married but they decided to part ways. Currently, Salman is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vântur.