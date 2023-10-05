Salman Khan impressed with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan for her new venture: ‘Bacche bade ho gaye’

Actor Salman Khan has everything sweet to say about Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan as she began an initiative about mental health issues. She highlighted the importance of emotional hygiene. Reacting to Ira's effort, Salman gave his approval and extended his support. Also read: Ira Khan says she got depression after parents Aamir Khan and Reena's divorce

Salman Khan to Ira Khan

Salman Khan praises Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a post about Ira's initiative. He wrote, "Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samaihdaar bhi.... Loved it..god bless u beta (wonderful these kids have grown up. They are strong and intelligent).”

Salman Khan appreciates Ira Khan on Instagram.

Responding to Salman Khan, Ira conveyed her gratitude and wrote back, “Haha thank you.” The post was from Ira's Agastu Foundation which she launched to help people with mental issues.

Ira Khan on mental health

The post read, “Growing up, we were all taught how to take care of our bodies—what we should do for daily maintenance to avoid illness and injury. Science has also unraveled what we should do for our minds as a whole. We just haven’t been taught it yet. You may have heard of self-awareness, self-compassion, coping mechanisms, self-regulation, etc. It may sound like Instagram talk or therapy jargon. However, if you remove those words, you’ll find that these concepts are highly relevant to all of us. We all grasp these ideas. And if you’re still not feeling well, just as you would with a persistent headache, you should seek help from a professional. Let’s provide our mind with the maintenance and nourishment it needs, because your mind deserves to be cared for! Try emotional hygiene.”

Ira has been quite vocal about mental health ever since she revealed her struggle with depression. Talking about it, she said previously that while her parents' separation didn't affect her too much, she began noticing changes in herself about five years ago. She had also said that her family comes with a history of mental health issues.

Ira is Aamir's second child with first wife Reena Dutta. They also have a son, Junaid Khan. Aamir and Reena tied the knot on April 18, 1986, but parted ways in 2002. Later, Aamir married Kiran Rao. In 2021, Aamir announced his separation from Kiran. They have a son, Azad.

