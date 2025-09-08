‘Salman Khan is a gunda, badtameez, ganda insaan’, says Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap; calls his family ‘vindictive’

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who worked with Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010), has criticised the actor, calling him a "gunda (goon) and his family "vindictive." Speaking with Screen, he added that Salman isn't "interested in acting", adding "he hasn’t been since the last 25 years." Salman Khan drew criticism from Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap.

Abhinav Kashyap called Salman an "ill-mannered and bad person". “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been for the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person)," he said.

Abhinav slams Salman's family

He also criticised Salman's family. “He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you.”

About Dabangg franchise

Dabangg is an action comedy film produced by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions with Dhilin Mehta under Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Dabangg 2, released in 2012, was directed and produced by Arbaaz. Dabangg 3 (transl. Fearless 3) is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language action drama film directed by Prabhu Deva.

About Abhinav's career

After Dabangg, Abhinav directed Besharam (2013), which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey. He acted in several films such as Paanch, Yuva, and Wig. He directed several serials, including Darr (1995), an episode of Ssshhhh Koi Hai (2001), Siddhant and Dil Kya Chahta Hai, among others.

About Salman's projects

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action drama Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in Battle of Galwan, where he plays an Indian Army soldier. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19.