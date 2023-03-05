Salman Khan looks 'fab' in blue shirt and cap as he poses with fan; internet is convinced photo is from Tiger 3 shoot

A photo of Salman Khan wearing a blue shirt with black barret and posing with a fan is doing the rounds on social media. The actor is seen smiling as he stands next to the fan, who is dressed in a black and white outfit and has her head covered with a grey scarf. On Sunday, the photo was shared on paparazzi and fan pages, with many commenting on Salman's look, and expressing their excitement for seeing him on the big screen again, after his recent appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's spy film Pathaan. Also read: Salman Khan shows his bhangra moves alongside Pooja Hegde

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo shared the picture with the caption, "Salman Khan obliged his fan during Tiger 3 shoot." Many commented on Salman's look in the photo, others were convinced the photo was from Tiger 3's shoot at an 'exotic' location. One fan wrote, "Looking fab." Another one commented, "Can't wait for Tiger 3." One more fan wrote, "Haters will say it's Photoshopped." Many others simply wrote 'bhaijaan (brother)' in the comments section of the paparazzo post. One wrote, "Love you, bhaijaan."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan in the lead role and Katrina Kaif as Pakistani spy Zoya, will be released around Diwali this year. It will see Salman reprise his role of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The upcoming action film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. As per reports, the action film has been shot across several countries, including Turkey, Russia and Austria.

Salman's first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. Its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017 and was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina featured together in both the films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman was last seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which was released on January 25, 2023. He will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill, and will be released on April 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.