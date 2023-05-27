Salman Khan responds to marriage proposal from woman at event: 'You should have met me 20 years ago'

Salman Khan, while walking the green carpet for IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi, took some questions from the media. During the interaction, he was asked by a woman, if he will marry her. She said she had come all the way from Hollywood to ask him this question. Salman joked that said she must have confused him with actor Shah Rukh Khan. When she insisted that she was in love with him, Salman said she should have met him 20 years ago. Also read: Vicky Kaushal gets 'bulldozed aside' to make way for Salman Khan; fans 'feel bad for him'

Salman Khan at the IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet.

Salman Khan and many celebs, such as Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi and Abhishek Bachchan, are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. They attended an event on Friday, and posed on the green carpet. Salman was dressed in a black suit and black shirt for the event. He sported a moustache and goatee.

Salman reacts to marriage proposal

In her wedding proposal, the woman said, “I have come all the way from Hollywood just to ask you this question… I fell in love with you the moment I saw you." Salman then asked her, “You are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?” To which she said, "I am talking about Salman Khan. Say Salman Khan will you marry me?" Salman said in response, "My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago."

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "The waiting line (to marry Salman Khan) is already long (laughing emojis)." Another said, "He doesn't even look interested in talking with her." A fan also said, "Still so handsome (heart eyes emojis)."

Salman Khan completes Tiger 3 shoot

Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on April 21. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and marked the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The film follows four brothers and portrays the close bond that they share. It revolves around a kind-hearted protagonist – Salman – who refrains from marriage in order to care for his brothers.

Salman's upcoming projects include Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film also features Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo.

In an interaction with media on the sidelines of IIFA Rocks, Salman had said on Thursday, "Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

