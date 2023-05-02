Salman Khan on Shehnaaz Gill: 'Told her to move on but it doesn’t mean bring it on, bring it on'

Salman Khan has said that he simply advised Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Shehnaaz Gill to move on in life, but it had nothing to do with him. He was talking about getting himself a partner when he talked about Shehnaaz. (Also read: Sooraj Pancholi shares Salman Khan was first person he contacted after court) Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill during the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai.(PTI)

At a promotional event for the film, Salman had asked the Bigg Boss 13 contestant to move on, to which she promptly replied "kar gai (already moved on)".

Salman was sharing his desire to have kids, not a wife when interviewer Rajat Sharma reminded him that he advised Shehnaaz to move on in life. Salman then said on Aap Ki Adalat, “I told her to move on. Sid ab iss duniya mein nahi rahe (Sid is not in this world anymore). I am sure he will also want Shehnaaz to move on. Ye nahi ki unki shaadi hojaye, bachche hojaye. (That doesn’t mean she should get married or have kids)."

He added laughing loudly, “Abhi nahi, bohot time hai. But to get out of that Sidnaaz, woh bohot hi heavy tha uske upar aur woh toot rahi thi bechari bachchi. Toh maine bola ki 'move on'. Iska ye matlab nahi ki main bring it on, bring it on bol raha (Marriage and kids can happen later. But, it was a piece of advice for her to get out of the ‘Sidnaaz phase’. It was very difficult and she was breaking down. So, I told her to move on. But that doesn’t mean bring it on, bring it on.”

‘Bring it on’ is an oft-quoted dialogue from Salman's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the film, he uses the dialogue each time he wishes to challenge his opponent to come for him.

Shehnaaz first met Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, where she also met late actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close to each other and she remained devastated for a long time after his sudden death in September 2021.

Most recently, Shehnaaz worked with Salman in the Farhad Samji film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which released last month and scored ₹100 crore in ten days in India, as per a Sacnilk report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON