Salman Khan performs stunt in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Falling In Love as he serenades Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan has unveiled the teaser for his upcoming romantic song from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor features in a new long hairstyle with half of his hair tied in a pony while the rest fall on his shoulders. It seems the actor has sung the song as well which also has some lyrics in English. He is seen romancing co-star Pooja Hegde in a romantic setting and the two even perform a Matrix-like stunt by going for a free fall, but stop short of touching the ground. Also read: Salman Khan’s friend reveals what Lawrence Bishnoi aide said in threat email: 'Agli baar jhatka...' A still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Falling In Love teaser.

Sharing the song teaser on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Fall in Love with ‘Falling in Love…. Jee Rahe The Hum out tomorrow.” It seems to have shot at a floral and antiques market and a scene also shows them dancing amid several chandeliers around them in a dimly lit room.

His fans looked impressed with the song teaser. A fan commented on his antics, “Bhai ka swag”. Another wrote, “Bhai ka step” along with a fire emoji. One more commented, “Bhai ka look Orr uspe swag full on style.” A fan found it similar to his Kick song Hangover and wrote, “Hangover Teri yaadon ka same song”.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan is set to release this Eid on April 21. Besides Salman and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others. Ram Charan and Yo Yo Honey Singh are also said to have a cameo in one of the songs of the film.

The teaser of the film and two songs Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi are already out. The teaser introduced Salman's character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons are seen in the background.