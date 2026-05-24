Salman Khan pulls Varun Dhawan’s leg over recreating his song amid Chunari Chunari row: ‘Isne mera ek aur gaana…’

Superstar Salman Khan brought his trademark wit and charm when he joined filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. The evening took a hilarious turn when Salman jokingly roasted Varun for recreating his iconic song Chunari Chunari for his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, leaving the younger star blushing. At the event, Salman Khan kept it effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt paired with a leather jacket and denims. (PTI)

Salman roasts Varun On Saturday, PVR INOX hosted a special film festival honouring the cinematic journey of filmmaker David Dhawan. Titled the David Dhawan Film Festival, the event saw the filmmaker in attendance along with his son, actor Varun Dhawan. However, it was Salman’s presence that emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the evening.

Salman kept it effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt paired with a leather jacket and denims, instantly reminding fans of his signature fashion era from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Several videos of him arriving at the event have surfaced on social media.

In the clips from the evening, Salman was seen being escorted into the venue by filmmaker David and actor Varun. Other videos captured the superstar sharing laughs and engaging in animated conversations with the father-son duo as they happily posed together for the photographers gathered at the event.

Adding to the fun atmosphere at the event, Salman was heard jokingly telling the crowd about Varun Dhawan, “Isne mera ek aur gaana uthaya,” referring to the recreation of one of his iconic songs. The playful remark left Varun blushing and in stitches. “Bahi rehne do (please stop it, brother),” Varun was seen telling Salman.

The remark was in reference to the iconic track Chunari Chunari from 1999 film Biwi No. 1, which originally featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. Even years after its release, the chartbuster continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans and remains one of Salman’s most memorable songs.

In the past, Varun has appeared in other recreated versions of Salman Khan’s popular tracks, including Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building.

Chunari Chunari has now been recreated for the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with the new version featuring Varun alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.