Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Actor Salman Khan on Friday received the second dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 55-year-old actor, who got the first jab of the vaccine in March, was spotted at a centre in Dadar in Mumbai.

In a recent interview, Salman had shared that his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, got their second dose on May 9, while brother-producer Arbaaz Khan received his first shot on Sunday.

The actor went for the vaccination a day after his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The audience can also view the film on the pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Various film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, have got vaccinated.

On March 1, the government of India launched a nationwide drive to vaccinate all above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 42,582 new Covid-19 cases, a drop of nearly 4,200 infections from a day ago, while 850 more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.