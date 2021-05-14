Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Salman Khan got his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. He had previously revealed that his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, had got their second dose on May 9.
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Salman Khan's film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on multiple platforms from Thursday.

Actor Salman Khan on Friday received the second dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 55-year-old actor, who got the first jab of the vaccine in March, was spotted at a centre in Dadar in Mumbai.

In a recent interview, Salman had shared that his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, got their second dose on May 9, while brother-producer Arbaaz Khan received his first shot on Sunday.

The actor went for the vaccination a day after his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai started streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The audience can also view the film on the pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Various film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, have got vaccinated.

Also read: Skater Girl: Film directed by Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany to premiere on Netflix in June

On March 1, the government of India launched a nationwide drive to vaccinate all above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 42,582 new Covid-19 cases, a drop of nearly 4,200 infections from a day ago, while 850 more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.

