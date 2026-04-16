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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi to skip theatres for OTT? New report dispels buzz

A new report quoted a source dismissing the murmurs around Maatrubhumi skipping the big screen outing and heading to an OTT platform directly.

Apr 16, 2026 10:51 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Ever since reports emerged about Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi being “sanitised,” with references to China being removed, speculation has been rife that the film might skip a theatrical release and head straight to OTT. However, a source close to the project has now shut down these rumours.

No direct to OTT release for Salman’s next

No release date has been announced for Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi.

A report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source who dismissed speculation about the film bypassing a theatrical release and heading straight to an OTT platform.

“Salman continues to be a mega star, and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It’s a film for the big screen, and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved,” said a source.

Adding to this, another industry insider shared, “There’s a general misconception among certain people that there’s no censorship on OTT. Hence, they feel that if Salman Khan opts to skip a theatrical release, he’ll be able to drop the film on OTT without any problem. However, that’s not how it works. Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process, just like any theatrical film. So, even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film before it can be presented to the public.”

More about the film

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. It also stars Chitrangda Singh. The makers say that the film now aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. No release date has been announced yet.

 
ott platform Salman Khan salman khan
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