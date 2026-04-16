Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi to skip theatres for OTT? New report dispels buzz

Ever since reports emerged about Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi being “sanitised,” with references to China being removed, speculation has been rife that the film might skip a theatrical release and head straight to OTT. However, a source close to the project has now shut down these rumours.

No direct to OTT release for Salman’s next

No release date has been announced for Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi.

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A report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source who dismissed speculation about the film bypassing a theatrical release and heading straight to an OTT platform.

“Salman continues to be a mega star, and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It’s a film for the big screen, and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved,” said a source.

Adding to this, another industry insider shared, “There’s a general misconception among certain people that there’s no censorship on OTT. Hence, they feel that if Salman Khan opts to skip a theatrical release, he’ll be able to drop the film on OTT without any problem. However, that’s not how it works. Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process, just like any theatrical film. So, even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film before it can be presented to the public.”

More about the film

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{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. It also stars Chitrangda Singh. The makers say that the film now aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. No release date has been announced yet.

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