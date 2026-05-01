Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji wearing turban and moustache leaves fans stunned: ‘Bhai ki entry ek taraf'

Salman Khan has taken over social media after his surprise appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji caught fans off guard. Admirers of the superstar have been flooding X and Instagram with screenshots and clips from the film, praising his intense look featuring an orange turban, kurta and a Maratha sword, with many calling his brief role one of the movie’s biggest highlights. (Also read: Chitrangada Singh hails Salman Khan for his professionalism, calls him easy to work with: ‘Film bohot dil se banai hain’ )

Fans react to Salman Khan's cameo in Raja Shivaji

Salman Khan steals the spotlight in Raja Shivaji cameo as fans flood social media with clips. (X)

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Though his appearance had been kept tightly under wraps for months, fans had long speculated that Salman would essay the role of Jiva Mahala in the Riteish Deshmukh directorial. Clips shared by fan pages show Salman making a dramatic entry dressed in an orange turban and kurta, sword in hand, standing alongside Riteish, who portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

The internet was quick to react to the superstar’s massy entry. One X user wrote, “Cameo aisa ki puri movie ek taraf, aur Bhai ki entry ek taraf. King of Bollywood for a reason!” (The entire film on one side, and Bhai’s entry on the other). Another commented, “I think Salman has record for most cameos in Bollywood.” A fan also wrote, “VEER ki yad aa gai,” while another added, “Wow that’s a surprise.”

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{{^usCountry}} How Salman became part of Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How Salman became part of Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Riteish had revealed that Salman himself expressed interest in being a part of Raja Shivaji. Recalling a conversation during a New Year gathering, Riteish shared that Salman casually asked him about the film’s shoot schedule before wanting to know which role he would be playing. When Riteish told him no part had been planned for him yet, the superstar insisted on joining the project, saying, “No, no, no, you can’t make the film without me, I have to be in it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Riteish had revealed that Salman himself expressed interest in being a part of Raja Shivaji. Recalling a conversation during a New Year gathering, Riteish shared that Salman casually asked him about the film’s shoot schedule before wanting to know which role he would be playing. When Riteish told him no part had been planned for him yet, the superstar insisted on joining the project, saying, “No, no, no, you can’t make the film without me, I have to be in it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Riteish further shared that Salman’s warmth and emotional connection towards the film eventually led to a role being created for him in the historical drama.

About Raja Shivaji

Backed by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande along with Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is an ambitious historical drama inspired by the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film traces Shivaji Maharaj’s early years and highlights his resolve to establish Swarajya while taking on some of the most powerful forces of that era. Apart from Riteish, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar and Boman Irani in key roles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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