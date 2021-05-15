Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan saves Disha Patani after she almost falls down while filming Zoom Zoom, watch
bollywood

Salman Khan saves Disha Patani after she almost falls down while filming Zoom Zoom, watch

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starred together in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A video of the stars shooting for the movie's song Zoom Zoom has been shared.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Salman Khan and Disha Patani from Radhe's Zoom Zoom song.

The makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released a new behind-the-scenes video of the song Zoom Zoom. In the music video, Radhe is seen wooing Diya. The behind-the-scenes video has revealed that the song was shot after the lockdown was eased.

The shoot was handled by choreographer Caesar Gonsalves while director Prabhudeva joined the team via a video call from Chennai. The video also gives a glimpse at the precautionary measures being taken on set, and Salman goofing around.

There is also an instance where Disha and Salman were performing a dance step and she lost her balance. Disha instantly held to Salman's arm and he helped her find a steady ground before they continued the shoot.

Apart from Disha and Salman, Radhe also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

There were talks about Radhe sharing similarities with Salman's earlier film Wanted. However, speaking with ANI, Salman clarified, "In Wanted there was the suspense of me being a cop and Vinod Khanna being my father. Radhe is not Wanted. There's no suspense in Radhe." The actor added, "It's full on entertainment, good music, superb action, very good plot."

Also Read: Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Radhe hasn't received great reviews. Calling it a 'cringeworthy watch," the Hindustan Times said, "Radhe is a collection of action sequences piled upon each other while Disha's tight dresses, some dance numbers, and goons saying 'apun' a lot, act as fillers. The action scenes are average right until the climax, which is when things get much worse." The movie was originally slated to release in theatres last year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Radhe's release was delayed.

The makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released a new behind-the-scenes video of the song Zoom Zoom. In the music video, Radhe is seen wooing Diya. The behind-the-scenes video has revealed that the song was shot after the lockdown was eased.

The shoot was handled by choreographer Caesar Gonsalves while director Prabhudeva joined the team via a video call from Chennai. The video also gives a glimpse at the precautionary measures being taken on set, and Salman goofing around.

There is also an instance where Disha and Salman were performing a dance step and she lost her balance. Disha instantly held to Salman's arm and he helped her find a steady ground before they continued the shoot.

Apart from Disha and Salman, Radhe also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

There were talks about Radhe sharing similarities with Salman's earlier film Wanted. However, speaking with ANI, Salman clarified, "In Wanted there was the suspense of me being a cop and Vinod Khanna being my father. Radhe is not Wanted. There's no suspense in Radhe." The actor added, "It's full on entertainment, good music, superb action, very good plot."

Also Read: Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Radhe hasn't received great reviews. Calling it a 'cringeworthy watch," the Hindustan Times said, "Radhe is a collection of action sequences piled upon each other while Disha's tight dresses, some dance numbers, and goons saying 'apun' a lot, act as fillers. The action scenes are average right until the climax, which is when things get much worse." The movie was originally slated to release in theatres last year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Radhe's release was delayed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan disha patani radhe shoot

Related Stories

bollywood

Disha Patani on kissing Salman Khan with a tape on her lips in Radhe: 'It was a funny experience'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:03 PM IST
bollywood

Disha Patani calls Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai 'fun' movie: ‘I haven't done a massy film before’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:01 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP