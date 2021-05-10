Radhe song Zoom Zoom: Salman Khan woos Disha Patani with cars, cool moves and crisp suits. Watch

Actor Salman Khan has shared a new song from his upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song, titled Zoom Zoom, is a romantic number, also featuring Disha Patani, the film's female lead.

The video starts in Fast and Furious mode as Salman arrives on an ATV. Disha is the girl with the flag but instead of kicking off the race, she decides to woo Salman with her dance moves. Soon, the two move to a more colourful location as they match steps to the song.

Watch the song here:

Sharing the song, Salman wrote, "These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe." Earlier, he had released the songs Seeti Maar and Dil De Diya. He had also shared the title song from the movie.

Sajid-Wajid has composed the film's music and the lyrics are by Kunaal Verma. Ash King and Iulia Vantur have given the vocals to the song while Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed it.

Salman, on Saturday, lauded music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who worked on the song Seeti Maar. "Devi Prasad has done the track and he is outstanding," he said in a BTS video.

Alongside Salman and Disha, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on Zee5 with Zee's pay-per-view service ZeePlex and all leading DTH operators.

