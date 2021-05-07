IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Covid-19 relief: Salman Khan to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers
Salman Khan has helped cine workers during 2020's lockdown as well.
Salman Khan has helped cine workers during 2020's lockdown as well.
bollywood

Covid-19 relief: Salman Khan to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers

  • Salman Khan will pay 1,500 to every worker on monthly basis. This was confirmed by BN Tiwari, President of Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:31 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan has come forward and pledged to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage earners of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said on Friday.

According to BN Tiwari, FWICE of President, the 55-year-old actor will be paying 1,500 to every worker on monthly basis.

“We got a confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with 1,500 each monthly. We will soon finalise and send the list of the workers to those who are in dire need," Tiwari told PTI.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has suspended shoot of all films and shows in the state. Following this, makers of several film and TV shoots from Mumbai recently shifted their shooting base to Goa.

However, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday cancelled all permissions granted for shootings in the state in the wake of the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Salman Khan plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan plays the titular role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.


FWICE has a total of 2.5 lakh workers including junior artists, make-up artistes, stuntmen, spotboys and technicians. Most recently, Khan's banner Salman Khan Films announced that the revenue earned from the superstar's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be utilised to support Covid-19 relief work across the country.

The actor also financially supported daily wage earners in 2020 when the country witnessed nationwide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.

Last year, Netflix had announced that it will contribute 7.5 crore to Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund to help daily wage earners.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan's London house, Priyanka Chopra's voice, Saif Ali Khan's brain

Tiwari revealed that the two organisations will transfer 3.5 crore from the sum to 7,000 wage workers. "We are informed that Netflix and Producers Guild of India will help 7,000 cine workers with 5,000 each. A total of 3.5 crore help. We have sent them the list of the workers," Tiwari said.

The FWICE president lamented the callous behaviour of the state and central governments, saying that there has been no help from them for the daily wage earners.  

"There is no help from the state or central government so far for the workers and this is really disheartening," he said. 


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan covid 19 news bollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe song Seeti Maar.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe song Seeti Maar.
bollywood

Disha says she's 'very grateful' for being able to work with Salman in Radhe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 12:26 PM IST
  • Disha Patani has spoken about working with Salman Khan in their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She also called him 'inspiring'.
READ FULL STORY
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna
bollywood

When Aamir Khan said that he found Salman Khan to be 'rude and inconsiderate'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan and Salman Khan famously didn't get along while shooting their popular comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, but later reconciled after Aamir was going through a low phase in his personal life. Here's how the story unfolded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP