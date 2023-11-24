Salman Khan says his habits are not that of a superstar: ‘The way I travel, the way I dress…’

Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which was released on November 12, has been doing well at the box office. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, the actor talked about his 'superstar tag', how he got the first Tiger film, and more. When asked what his feelings were about being called a 'superstar', Salman said 'nothing about him is superstarry'. He added he has 'never felt like a superstar, ever'. Also read: Salman Khan spotted with torn and tattered shoes at event, fans say ‘he's being human’ Salman Khan attends the premiere of Farrey in Mumbai on November 22, 2023. (AFP)

'Don't think Salman Khan is a superstar'

Salman Khan told the portal, "I have never felt that way. I have never felt like a superstar ever. My habits are not that of a superstar. The way I travel, the way I dress, there is nothing I do that speaks superstar. My mind is not tuned that way. Nothing about me is any superstarry. Nothing at all. I don't think Salman Khan is a superstar. It is all bulls***. I have never felt it. I am just happy to wake up in the morning, have my coffee and start my day. I just want to give my best."

Salman is often spotted in casual outfits at Bollywood parties as well as red carpet events. Earlier this month, he attended various Diwali bashes and stood out in his basic denim looks.

Salman Khan on landing the role of Tiger

Salman Khan also talked about how he got the first film under the now popular Tiger franchise, Ek Tha Tiger. He said, "I heard the narration at my farm and it was about 2.30 in the afternoon. I heard the synopsis and then the whole script, and I thought it was good. It was my first time working with YRF (Yash Raj Films). Our fathers have been very close."

Salman Khan's father is veteran script writer Salim Khan, while YRF is headed by director-producer Aditya Chopra, son of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

About Tiger 3

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film has grossed ₹400.5 crore worldwide in just 10 days of its release, as per Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War (2019) and Pathaan (2023).

Tiger 3 also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan's War character, Kabir. Just like the two previous installments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman Khan) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON