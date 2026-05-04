Salman Khan says ‘wish I could be angry or cry’ as he mourns ‘brother’ Sushil Kumar’s death: Tu mera liver kharab karega

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a deeply emotional note on social media as he mourned the loss of his close friend, Sushil Kumar. Remembering him as a brother of over four decades, Salman paid a heartfelt tribute, celebrating his friend’s resilience, warmth and unwavering spirit even in the toughest of times.

Salman Khan gets emotional on friend's death

Salman Khan with his friend Sushil Kumar.

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On Sunday night, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture with his friend Sushil Kumar, along with an emotional note which read, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai painda sab theek hoga (doesn't matter, everything will be fine). Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 mins ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra (brother) died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao (Some may go earlier, some later, everyone has to go. We don’t know when or how, so make sure you do something meaningful before you leave). now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra (brother) died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao (Some may go earlier, some later, everyone has to go. We don’t know when or how, so make sure you do something meaningful before you leave). now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit." {{/usCountry}}

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In another post, the superstar expressed the belief that one should never try to stop someone who is destined to leave, as those who are meant to go will inevitably do so. According to him, there are several reasons behind this. He stated that everyone must eventually depart, as it is a natural part of life. He added that good people are often taken away earlier, while those who have yet to repay their dues to life are given more time. He also suggested that individuals who are corrupt or dishonest tend to remain longer, implying that their time comes later.

Further talking about his friend Sushil, the actor wrote, "Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha. I wish I could abuse, be angry, or cry, which I do easily but for you, not even one tear. I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No “rest in peace.” Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh…Enjoy. Cheers, bro. Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver n kidney kharaab karega (You were doing perfectly fine, now you’re going to ruin my liver and kidneys)."

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie

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Salman is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was said to be based on the real clash in the Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese forces. However, recent reports suggest that not only has the title been changed, but references to China and the Galwan Valley have also been removed from the film. It was initially slated for release on April 21 but has since been postponed, with no new release date announced yet.

He also has producer Dil Raju’s next in the pipeline, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Nayanthara, and shooting began on April 19.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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