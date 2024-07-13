Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan groove to Karan Arjun track, Suhana Khan dances with Nita Ambani to Wanted song. Watch

Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had a blast at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Several pictures and videos from inside the event have emerged on social media platforms. The event took place on Friday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet at Ambani wedding) The Khans enjoyed themselves at the Ambani event.

Salman, Shah Rukh dance to Bhangda Paale

In a clip, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen grooving to the song Bhangda Paale from their 1995 film Karan Arjun. They did a couple of steps before holding hands and going around in circles. They also smiled and shared conversations while dancing.

Nita Ambani dances with Suhana Khan

In another clip, they danced with Nita Ambani and other guests. She also danced with Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, to Salman's song Le Le Maza Le from the 2009 film Wanted.

Who wore what to the event

For the event, Salman wore a dark blue Pathani suit. He arrived at the wedding venue with his sister, Arpita Khan. Both posed for the paparazzi before making their way to the function. Shah Rukh Khan wore a green Pathani suit for the occasion. He was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, who also wore a traditional outfit.

Celebs at Ambani event

The event was a grand affair with international celebrities Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and John Cena marking their presence. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, among others, were also guests at the event. The wedding ceremony also saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mahesh Babu, Yash, , Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Smriti Irani, Ananya Panday among others.

The Shubh Vivaah of Radhika and Anant will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.