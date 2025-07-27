Salman Khan shares cryptic post about dad Salim's advice, wishes he listened to it: 'Mistakes repeated becomes habit'

Actor Salman Khan has shared a cryptic post on the advice about making mistakes that he received from his father-screenwriter Salim Khan. Taking to Instagram, Salman said that Salim also told him that no one can make him do "anything that you don’t want to". Salman Khan talked about his dad Salim Khan with a post on Instagram.

Salman shares his photo

Salman also shared his photo along with the note. In the picture, Salman, dressed in a black T-shirt, gave a grim expression. Salman talked about a person's past, present and future.

Salman talks about Salim's advice on making mistakes

The actor also wished that he had listened to the advice earlier. “Present becomes your past, past catches up to your future, present is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit and then your character, don't blame any one, no one can make you do anything that you don’t want to,” he wrote.

"My dad just said this to me, it’s so true. Kash (I wish) I heard this earlier but never too late," added Salman.

About Salman's upcoming films

Salman will star in the sequel to his 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Kabir Khan-directed movie was about a Lord Hanuman devotee who embarks on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border.

Fans will see Salman next in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The much-anticipated war drama is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. The film will release in theatres in January next year.

What Salman said about film

Recently, talking with news agency PTI, Salman had talked about the film, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that."