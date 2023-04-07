Salman Khan shares new photo from the gym, Abdu Rozik calls him 'Iron man'. See pic

After a surprise reunion with Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster Pathaan, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Hindi film, directed by Farhad Samji, is being released later this month on the occasion of Eid on April 21. The actor posted a casual photograph of himself at the gym after a workout which got fans excited about his upcoming film. (Also read: 'Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, I, Akshay, Ajay, we'll tire them out': Salman Khan on competition with new generation of actors) Actor Salman Khan's next film is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji.

Salman posted a picture of himself with a white towel over his head, while he was dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts. He simply captioned it with the film's release date, "21st APRIL #KBKJ." Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and singer Abdu Rozik, who is said to have a small role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wrote, "Iron man (biceps and blue heart emojis) one day I’ll be same inshallah." Actor Vivan Bathena shared, 'always in shape sir (clapping hands emoji)." While actor Bani J, who's also a fitness enthusiast, added, "Aare sir! Let’s gooooo!!!! @beingsalmankhan."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features a large ensemble cast which is typical of most Salman films in the last few years. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, and Bhagyashree. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are making their Bollywood debuts with the home production which is produced by Salman's mother Salma Khan. RRR actor Ram Charan is also making a special cameo in the film for the song Yentamma.

Recently, at an event announcing that he would host the upcoming Filmfare Awards, Salman had shared his thoughts about the longevity of the actors who came up alongside him, including Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. He said of the younger generation, "All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily. We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out."

Salman also has Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif lined up for release later this year. It is rumoured that Shah Rukh will return as Pathaan in the third film.

