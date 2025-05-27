Salman Khan shares video of Sohail Khan smoking with cautionary message: ‘Wake up, cigarette is injurious to health’

Salman Khan on Sohail's smoking scene

Salman dropped a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, Sohail is shown trapped in a well with goons, and as he stubs out his cigarette, he declares, “Now that my cigarette is over, I'll finish these guys.” What follows is an intense action sequence where Sohail takes down the men with ease.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Wake up… Cigarette smoking is injurious to health and so are farzi (fake) friends… It’s all about family." Salman used Ravi Varma and action director as hashtags to his post, hinting that the stunts have been choreographed by Ravi Varma.

The video clip appears to be a raw, behind-the-scenes look from an upcoming project, complete with written notes and instructions like "CGI follows" and "remove ladder”.

“Salman Khan fans assemble,” one fan wrote in the comment section, with another mentioning, “Please make a move on this!! It will be a blockbuster! I have been a big fan of @sohailkhanofficial since his first movie, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.”

Salman’s big screen work

Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years. It was released in theatres on March 30.

Sikandar tells the story of a man, Sanjay Rajkot, who takes on a corrupt politician, upending his life. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Despite receiving criticism for its direction and performances, the film managed to cross ₹100 crore at the box office and ultimately grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. However, considering Salman Khan's standards, the film was deemed an underperformer at the box office.