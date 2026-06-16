Salman Khan's Sikandar co-star claims he quit controversial Kala Hiran film when asked to speak against Bollywood star

Actor Sonu Mmishra, who played a supporting role in AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, recently spoke to the press about being offered the controversial film Kala Hiran. Claiming that he walked out of the film after shooting for a couple of days, the actor alleged that he was asked to speak against the Bollywood star to promote the film.

Sikandar co-star says he was offered Kala Hiran first

The film Kala Hiran is facing controversy for allegedly being based on Salman Khan's blackbuck case. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sonu spoke to the YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies on the sidelines of an event and revealed that he was asked to play the lead role in Kala Hiran, which is allegedly based on Salman. The film will allegedly detail the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman during the filming of Hum Saath – Saath Hain.

“I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But as a narrative starts to take shape, you realise what the film's intent is,” he claimed, revealing that the film intended to depict Salman negatively.

He stated that he shot for the film for two days before asking for the script and the contract. Sonu claimed that when he was given the contract, it stated that he had to talk against Salman in the media. “After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to talk against Salman to the media as well. So, these things are against my ethics,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor also stated that the makers tore up a legal notice sent by Salman just to ‘create hype’. He also dismissed claims that the makers were shooting the film to tell the Bishnoi community’s side of the story. Sonu claimed that he didn’t walk out of Kala Hiran out of fear of Salman, citing how those who played terrorists in Dhurandhar aren’t terrorists in real life. He reiterated that it was against his ethical principles to take on the role. About Kala Hiran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also stated that the makers tore up a legal notice sent by Salman just to ‘create hype’. He also dismissed claims that the makers were shooting the film to tell the Bishnoi community’s side of the story. Sonu claimed that he didn’t walk out of Kala Hiran out of fear of Salman, citing how those who played terrorists in Dhurandhar aren’t terrorists in real life. He reiterated that it was against his ethical principles to take on the role. About Kala Hiran {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is produced by Amit Jani under Jani FireFox Films and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. The teaser showed Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role. Govind Namdev, who starred with Salman in Prabhu Deva’s 2009 hit Wanted, recently distanced himself from the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is produced by Amit Jani under Jani FireFox Films and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. The teaser showed Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role. Govind Namdev, who starred with Salman in Prabhu Deva’s 2009 hit Wanted, recently distanced himself from the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“As soon as I watched the teaser, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for,” he told Amar Ujala, claiming that the filmmakers kept him in the dark about how the lead character would be portrayed. After Salman sent a legal notice to Amit, the producer claimed to have received death threats. He even tore the legal notice in public.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON