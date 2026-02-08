Salman Khan reacts as RSS chief says he inspires fashion choices of students; fans call him ‘trendsetter'. Watch

"Sabhi baaton mein aesa, acchi baat buri baat, fashion se hi chalta hai. Fashion utpanna karne waale log hote hai woh samaajh k vishwas paatra, shrestha, keerteemaan, aese log hote hai... (It's the same in every matter, good or bad, everything is driven by fashion. Those who start fashion in society are called trustworthy people, excellent, achievers, such people)," he added. Sitting in the audience, Salman was seen smiling and listening intently to the RSS chief.

In the clip, the RSS chief said, "Salman Khan ji kya pehen te hai, college vidyarthi waese pehente hai. Kyun pehen rahe hai? 'Unhone pehna hai isliye.' Unhone kyun pehna hai? 'Maloon nahi (What Salman Khan wears, college students do the same. Why they do it? 'Because he is wearing it.' Why is he wearing it? 'I don't know')."

Actor Salman Khan , who attended the 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons event in Mumbai, reacted after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called him an inspiration for college students. Several videos and pictures from the event emerged on social media platforms on Sunday.

Fans hail ‘trendsetter’ Reacting to the comment, a fan said, "Salman has been a trend-setter since the 1990s." A comment read, "I think it was his bodybuilding in India that inspired the youth." "Remember his towel dance, ripped denims and tying a shirt on his waist while flaunting his body? Guys followed that," a tweet read. "Not only clothes, the megastar's firoza bracelet inspired youth to follow suit," tweeted another person.

RSS celebrated a historic centenary with a two-day lecture series on 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons. The grand celebrations were also attended by Akshay Kumar, Pritam, Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, among others. The event began on Saturday and concluded on Sunday at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. Salman attended the event on Saturday.

About Salman's last, new films Salman will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Actor Chitrangada Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The movie will be released on April 17.

The actor was last seen in Sikandar (2025), an action drama film written and directed by AR Murugadoss. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj.