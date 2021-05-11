Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan talks Radhe's OTT release, doesn't want people to say they went for his film 'aur corona phail gaya'
Salman Khan talks Radhe's OTT release, doesn't want people to say they went for his film 'aur corona phail gaya'

Salman Khan has reacted to people planning to screen his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in auditoriums. He said that he will not encourage it.
Actor Salman Khan has reacted to people planning to screen his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in auditoriums, saying that he will not encourage it. He said that he doesn't want people saying that they went to watch his movie and contracted the coronavirus.

In the movie, fans will see Salman as an encounter specialist dealing with the drug menace in Mumbai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, and Randeep Hooda.

"I know people are disappointed that they will not be able to watch Radhe on the big screen. Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I won’t encourage because I don’t want people to say ‘Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya (We went to watch Salman Khan's movie and contracted the coronavirus)’. Once this pandemic is over and theatres reopen, if people like the film, we will try to release it on the big screen," Salman was quoted by Peepingmoon.

"I apologise to cinema owners who were hoping to earn profits with the release of this film. We waited as long as we could, hoping that this pandemic would end and we would be able to release in theatres all over the country. But that did not happen. We don’t know when things will go back to normal," he added.

Earlier, speaking on the drug angle in the plot of Radhe, he clarified that the investigation of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into an alleged drug racket in Bollywood, happened after the shoot of the film was completed. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB had launched an investigation last year into the drugs use in the Hindi film industry.

