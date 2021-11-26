Salman Khan tells Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant 'you're weird' for tattooing girlfriend's name post break-up. Watch

Actor Salman Khan called a contestant 'weird' on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after he revealed that he tattooed his girlfriend's name post their break-up. In a video clip, shared by show judge Vishal Dadlani on Instagram, Salman was welcomed on the show with a standing ovation.

The clip showed Salman Khan singing his song Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) along with the contestants. One of the contestants, Dipaayan Banerjee, then told Salman, "maine break-up k baad tattoo karaya hai (I made a tattoo post my break-up)" as he showed it off on his arm. Salman asked, "Kitne saal hogaye woh aapke haath pe hain (How many years has it been)?" The contestant replied, "8-9 saal (years)."

Salman responded, "Tum ajeeb hi kism ke (pause) insaan ho (You are a strange person)." Judges Vishal, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shankar Mahadevan burst out laughing as they applauded. Aayush Sharma was also a guest on the show.

Sharing the clip, Vishal wrote, "Tum ajeeb hi kism ke (you're weird).....WHAT now!?? Only @beingsalmankhan could tell it like it is! Grab your (popcorn emoji) and get Ready! Kyunki suron ke manch par masti ka tadka lagaane aa rahe hain (On the music platform some fun will be added by), none other than #SalmanKhan."

Salman features in Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also stars Aayush Sharma, Nikitin Dheer along with Mahima Makwana. This is the first time that Salman and Aayush will be seen together onscreen.

The film has been and produced by Salman Khan. Apart from that, Salman also has Tiger 3, featuring Katrina Kaif, in the pipeline. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022. Salman was last seen in Radhe.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aayush spoke about Salman and his new film Antim. “The pressure and responsibility is there. But more than anything, I hope I don’t let him (Salman Khan) down. That is a big thing. He has been there (for me). I take it as my personal responsibility (to not let him down).”

He had also added, "Somewhere down the line, people might say, ‘Arrey, yeh ghar ki baat hai. Bhai ne picture produce ki hai toh kya ho gaya (This is within family. What if his brother produced the film)’. The only way that you can counter anything like this is by putting in the hard work.”