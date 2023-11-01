Salman Khan's Tiger 3 gets 7am shows to keep up with high demand, advance booking opens on Nov 5

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 01, 2023 11:34 AM IST

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo appearance.

Salman Khan is going all out to ensure a spectacular show for his fans. His much awaited, Tiger 3 will be having morning shows, starting as early as 7 am. Yash Raj Films announced the new update on Wednesday and also revealed the advance booking will begin on November 5. Also read: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to get all Imax screens in India instead of The Marvels, Report

The production house tweeted, “Get ready to book your 1st day 1st show tickets of #Tiger3 from 7 AM in India. Advance Bookings open on Sunday, 5th Nov across India. Tiger 3 is the next chapter of the interconnected #YRFSpyUniverse which unleashes in cinemas worldwide on Sun 12 Nov, 2023 [#Diwali2023] in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Playing in multiple premium formats like #IMAX, #4DX, #DBOX, #ICE, #PXL & #4DEmotion.”

Celebrating the new month, they also released a poster. The caption read, “Tiger 3 month is here. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on Sunday, 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Reacting to the news of the early morning show, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Tiger 3 will create history.” “Hope #Tiger3 will cross Jawan collection,” added another. One also said, “Little more early shows were required as collections will dip from evening onwards.”

Everything about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is expected to open big on the national holiday of Diwali. As per a new report by The Wrap, Salman Khan's film will receive more IMAX releases instead of The Marvels, which is opening on November 10.

While many expected Tiger 3 to release on a Friday, or even a Wednesday in the case of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, the predecessor in the YRF Spy Universe. However, it's releasing on Sunday, November 12.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise of YRF. It stars Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist. It also has Revathy, and Kumud Mishra, and marks the on-screen reunion of Salman and Katrina Kaif. The film will see a cameo by Shah Rukh as Pathaan.

