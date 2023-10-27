Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to get all Imax screens in India instead of The Marvels: Report

Tiger 3 gets all IMAX screens

According to a report by The Wrap, Jatinder Singh, an Indian box office expert and journalist said, "Indian tentpoles have been outperforming a lot of Hollywood blockbusters." He also gave an earlier example of how this has happened even in 1998, when Titanic released. It was not the top-grossing film of the year, as it was dethroned by Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Tiger 3 is expected to open big on the national holiday of Diwali. Which also means that it is displacing a Hollywood movie, since IMAX cannot rely on Hollywood blockbusters. Both Bollywood and Tollywood (Telugu-language) features have done better than Hollywood blockbusters in India. Both Pathaan and Jawan did far better than what a Captain Marvel or a Spider-Man: No Way Home did at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, Indian films have conversely also been performing exceedingly well outside India. Case in point, the figures of Aamir Khan's Dangal in Chinese box office and the revenue of RRR in the West and in Japan.

Tiger 3 will be released on November 10 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is the third part of the Tiger franchise, and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai(2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023) in expanding the YRF Spy Universe franchise. The film will reportedly also have a cameo featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, who was seen with Salman Khan's Tiger in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan.

