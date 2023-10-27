News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene partner Michelle Lee reveals the challenges of shooting for it

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene partner Michelle Lee reveals the challenges of shooting for it

Oct 27, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif as Pakistani agent Zoya and the trailer even showed her fighting with another women at a Turkish hamam.

Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting fight sequences, has acted with Scarlett Johannson in Black Widow, Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, Brad Pitt in Bullet Train and Tom Hardy in Venom. She has now been roped in for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer action spectacle Tiger 3. With Katrina, she has delivered the towel fight scene at a Turkish hamam, which was quite popular when the trailer released earlier this month. (Also read: Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan has to choose between country and family, Katrina Kaif fights in towel. Watch)

Michelle isn’t surprised that the towel fight set-piece has become one of the biggest talking points from the trailer. She reveals Katrina and she had rehearsed for over 2 weeks before they shot the sequence.

She says, “I’m not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practised the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an international film.”

Michelle is all praises for Katrina Kaif whose dedication towards perfecting action sequences has bowled her over. She says, “Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!”

Michelle says managing the towels wrapped around their bodies was the biggest challenge of this sequence. She says, “One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points and that helped a lot.”

She adds, “Another challenge was striking each other in the perfect amount of distance so that it looks close enough to be dangerous and strong but far enough to not actually hurt each other. Can you imagine if I actually got her?! But I’m a professional lol. So things went smoothly, neither of us got hit so we just had to make it work for the camera.”

Tiger 3, from the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, Nov 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

