Salman Khan shares Katrina Kaif's still from Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: ‘Kat you’ve killed it’

Salman shares Katrina's still

Salman took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share a still of Katrina from Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. In the picture, she is seen wearing a black crop top and skirt with a lemon green shrug. She also pairs it with silver earrings and sports a sultry look.

Salman wrote in the caption, “Kat you have killed it! (fire emojis) Always a pleasure to dance with you (hug emoji) Watch Tiger and Zoya in the party track #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf.” Katrina responded in the comment section with white heart emojis.

She also posted the same picture on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Aa rahe hai hum……. #LekePrabhuKaNaam.… Song dropping on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November.”

About Tiger 3

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The dance track is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. It's from Tiger 3, the latest instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe and the third instalment in Salman and Katrina's Tiger franchise. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Revathy, and has Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is slated to release in cinemas on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali.

About Salman and Katrina

Salman was famously dating Katrina till the late 2000s and was instrumental in her initial rise in Bollywood. The two have done multiple films together and featured in songs like Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017), Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger, 2012), Aithey Aa (Bharat, 2019), Wallah Re Wallah (Tees Maar Khan, 2010), Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da (Partner, 2007), Just Chill (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, 2005), and the Bodyguard title song (2011).

