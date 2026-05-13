Salman Khan told Junaid Khan to ‘do action film’ after Loveyapa; Shah Rukh Khan offered help against dad Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s three biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, are rarely seen together in public, which is why every interaction between them grabs attention. Fans have long hoped to see the trio share screen space in a film someday. Now, in a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, Aamir’s son Junaid Khan opened up about the bond between the three Khans and revealed the advice he received from Shah Rukh and Salman.

Junaid Khan on Salman, Shah Rukh's advice

Junaid Khan recalls conversations with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

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Junaid revealed that the three superstars usually meet only once every couple of years but enjoy spending time together when they do. He said, “They hang out together once in two years and have a great time. I don't think they are interested in hanging out with anybody else when they are together. Occasionally meri mulakat hui hai (I have met them), but I don't hang out with them.”

He also spoke about his personal interactions with Shah Rukh and Salman and shared how warm both actors have been towards him. Recalling Salman’s reaction after watching the trailer of Loveyapa, Junaid said, “Salman sir saw the trailer of Loveyapa and told me, ‘Junaid, do an action film.’”

Talking about Shah Rukh, Junaid shared a funny anecdote from a party where the superstar offered him support if he ever wanted to complain about Aamir. He recalled, “Shah Rukh sir, I once met at a party and he said, ‘If you ever want to complain about your father, I am just a phone call away.’ I was like, ‘And you have no idea, I will take you up on that, and then you’ll regret it because I’ll be constantly calling you.’”

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Shah Rukh and Salman visited Aamir Khan’s residence to celebrate his 60th birthday. The two stars also attended the special screening of Junaid’s theatrical debut film, Loveyapa, hosted by Aamir. Their appearances together sparked excitement among fans, who continue to wait for a film featuring all three Khans together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Shah Rukh and Salman visited Aamir Khan’s residence to celebrate his 60th birthday. The two stars also attended the special screening of Junaid’s theatrical debut film, Loveyapa, hosted by Aamir. Their appearances together sparked excitement among fans, who continue to wait for a film featuring all three Khans together. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, Aamir himself had spoken about the possibility of collaborating with Shah Rukh and Salman on a film. During an interaction with Mirchi Plus, he revealed, “About a year ago, I told him that the three of us should do a movie together. Just that combination would be massive! It would be so much fun... and the audience would love seeing all three of us on screen.” Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Junaid Khan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, Aamir himself had spoken about the possibility of collaborating with Shah Rukh and Salman on a film. During an interaction with Mirchi Plus, he revealed, “About a year ago, I told him that the three of us should do a movie together. Just that combination would be massive! It would be so much fun... and the audience would love seeing all three of us on screen.” Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Junaid Khan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Junaid will next be seen in Ragini MMS 3, which reportedly stars Tamannaah Bhatia opposite him. Shah Rukh is awaiting the release of King, while Salman has Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi and another project with producer Dil Raju in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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