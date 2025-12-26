Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Salman Khan will treat fans to a Battle of Galwan surprise on 60th birthday tomorrow

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 05:06 pm IST

Salman Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27. Read below to know more details about the update on his next, Battle of Galwan.

Salman Khan will turn 60 on December 27. Fans of the actor are eagerly looking forward to the special day. Now, a source has exclusively told us that Salman will be sharing an update on his next release, Battle of Galwan, on his birthday as a treat for all the fans. (Also read: Salman Khan wows fans with his physique as he drops shirtless pics after workout: ‘Kuch haasil karne ke liye…’)

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Salman Khan's treat for fans on his 60th birthday

According to the source, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating his fans to the biggest joy on his upcoming Galwan film. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”

It was in September when Salman introduced his character to fans by sharing the film’s first look on social media. He shared the image with a simple “#BattleOfGalwan” caption. It had Salman on the set of his film Battle of Galwan. He was dressed in an army uniform, and he also sported a moustache and an intense gaze. A clapperboard is held up in front of him, partially covering his face, marking the start of a scene.

About Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is said to be a patriotic drama centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Earlier this year, Salman shared the film's poster. The poster showed Salman with bloodstains on his face, donning an army uniform, and a fierce expression in his eyes. The motion poster also included the line: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Chitrangda Singh will be seen opposite Salman in the film, which is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
