Salman Khan's Rakhi sister, Bina Kak, prays for his peace and happiness on Raksha Bandhan, calls him ‘brother-like son’

Actor Salman Khan, often called Bollywood's Bhaijaan, shares a special bond with actor-politician Bina Kak. Their relationship goes beyond films, as she is also his Rakhi sister. On Raksha Bandhan, she took to Instagram to post pictures of them through the years and a message for her ‘brother-like son’. Here's what she said. Salman Khan and Bina Kak worked together in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho.

Bina Kak's Raksha Bandhan wishes to Salman Khan

Every year on Raksha Bandhan, Bina ties a rakhi to Salman. But this time, their annual tradition had to take a pause as she is currently recovering from a broken ankle and could not meet him in person.

Even though she couldn't meet him, Bina made sure to send her love and blessings. Calling Salman her "brother-like son," Bina shared old pictures with the 'Sultan' actor on Instagram along with an adorable note.

Her caption read, “Since I am recovering from a broken ankle, I will miss you on Rakhi day, my dear Salman, my brother-like son... I pray for your happiness, long, healthy, and peaceful life ahead. Lots of love and blessings always, dear Salman @beingsalmankhan.”

For those who don't know, Bina Kak has played Salman's on-screen mother in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008). Salman has two sisters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Upcoming work

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay ‘Sikandar’ Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite big names, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, failed at the box office.

Salman will don the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.