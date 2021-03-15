Samantha Akkineni praises Alia Bhatt after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire all of us to push harder'

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram Stories to share Alia Bhatt's first look from RRR. She mentioned how she was looking forward to seeing Alia in the role of Sita from SS Rajamouli's film. She also said Alia inspired all to push harder.

Sharing it as her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote: "Happy birthday to the phenomenal Alia Bhatt. You inspire all of us to push harder. Can't wait to witness all the magic that you are going to create.” Alia plays Ram Charan's wife in the film.

Alia Bhatt plays a character called Sita in SS Rajamoulis RRR.

Unveiling her first look, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote: "The wait ends here! Here's presenting @aliaa08 as our #Sita #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt." The poster showed Alia in a pensive and reflective mood with flowers for her daily worship placed in front of her. She is wearing a bottle green silk sari and a contrasting red puff-sleeved blouse. All around her are lamps lit.

Ram Charan shared the poster of 'my Sita' and wrote: "She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission! Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve. Wishing you a glorious year ahead Alia @aliaa08!"

SS Rajamouli called Alia's Sita a 'strong-willed' woman. "Strong-willed and resolvent Sita's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all."

RRR is billed as a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

RRR will be the actor's second theatrical release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film, which marks SS Rajamouli's return to the big screen after the mammoth success of his two-part Baahubali series, will open theatrically on October 13. RRR stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles and also features actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal part.

(With PTI inputs)

