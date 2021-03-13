IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on March 15: 'Meet our Sita in all her glory'
Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on March 15: 'Meet our Sita in all her glory'

  • Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:58 PM IST

The first look of Alia Bhatt's character from SS Rajamouli's RRR will be unveiled on her birthday, March 15. The official Twitter handle of the film made the announcement.

Sharing the information, the handle wrote: "Meet our #Sita in all her glory. First look of @Aliaa08 will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM. #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies."

In RRR, Alia is paired with Ram Charan. At the time of her joining the sets of the film in Hyderabad, the film's Instagram handle shared pictures of the actor with SS Rajamouli and wrote: "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt #RRR."

In an interview with DNA, the actor said she had lived with the lines of the film for one and half years. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.

“I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej," she added.

Also read: SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram and Jr NTR are said to be playing brothers in the movie. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. The film is set to release on October 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
alia bhatt rrr ss rajamouli

Related Stories

Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
bollywood

Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
READ FULL STORY
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
hollywood

Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Anushka Sharma was also the producer of NH10.
Anushka Sharma was also the producer of NH10.
bollywood

As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
Karan Singh Grover said that he is open to the idea of having children.
bollywood

Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's home.
Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's home.
bollywood

Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside friend Amrita Arora's home in Mumbai. Also seen was Malaika Arora. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was given the Padma Shri in 2010.
Saif Ali Khan was given the Padma Shri in 2010.
bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan, in an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, responded to allegations of buying a Padma Shri. He was bestowed with the honour in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manav Kaul feels the beauty of OTT is that there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Manav Kaul feels the beauty of OTT is that there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The actor says on OTT projects finds their own audience, talks about the response to his digital film, Nail Polish and why there is a demand for a sequel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018.
bollywood

Deepika's 'peek-a-boo' moment with Ranveer gets a thumbs up from fans, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a sweet picture with wife and actor Deepika Padukone. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra shared an old picture from his younger days.
Dharmendra shared an old picture from his younger days.
bollywood

Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Actor Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a two-line poetry about simplicity. He also spoke about heartbreak while replying to a fan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina song Parinda: Fans are floored by Amaal Mallik's rock-inspired roar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Fans were floored by singer Amaal Mallik's rock-inspired vocals in Parinda, the first song from the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic starring Parineeti Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Salman Khan shares new action-packed poster of Radhe, film to release on May 13

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Salman Khan is returning to the cinema halls on May 13 with his upcoming film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. See the new poster here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan made some milkshake for her friend at 2 am.
Sara Ali Khan made some milkshake for her friend at 2 am.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is the perfect 2 am friend, watch her whip up a glam milkshake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan was seen whipping up banana milkshake for her friend at 2 am. The actor turned up the drama for the boomerang video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan has been sharing regular social media updates for fans.
Soha Ali Khan has been sharing regular social media updates for fans.
bollywood

Soha and Inaaya take over Pataudi Palace grounds, live their best life. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan has shared several new pictures of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, living her best life at the Pataudi Palace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of Honsla Rakh.
Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of Honsla Rakh.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh cradles Shehnaaz Gill's baby bump in new pics from Honsla Rakh

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh collaborate for the first time in Honsla Rakh. In new photos from the sets of the Punjabi movie, the Bigg Boss 13 alum is seen with a baby bump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi box office day 2: Janhvi-starrer sees standard drop, makes 2.25 crore

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Roohi box office collection day 2: The Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma-starrer made 2.25 crore on its second day of release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy.
Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy.
bollywood

Writer accuses Kangana Ranaut of stealing story of Manikarnika Returns

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • Writer Ashish Kaul has accused Kangana Ranaut of stealing his story for the upcoming Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. An FIR has been registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil Khan shares an old, unseen picture of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar from NSD.
Babil Khan shares an old, unseen picture of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar from NSD.
bollywood

Babil Khan shares pic of parents Irrfan and Sutapa from their drama school

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of his parents, late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, from their time at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP