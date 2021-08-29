Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Samantha Akkineni says she was in disbelief when Anushka Sharma once DMed her: ‘Wait, what?’
Samantha Akkineni says she was in disbelief when Anushka Sharma once DMed her: ‘Wait, what?’

Samantha Akkineni shared how she once got a message from Anushka Sharma on Instagram and her reaction was, “Wait, what?”
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Anushka Sharma once reacted to one of Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram Stories.

Samantha Akkineni revealed that she was taken by surprise when Anushka Sharma once reacted to one of her Instagram Stories. Samantha also praised Anushka’s social media game and said that her page ‘makes you feel happy inside’.

During an interview, Samantha was asked when was the last time she received a direct message from a celebrity, which left her in disbelief. “I felt that when Anushka Sharma reacted to one of my stories. It was like, wait, what?” she told Bollywood Hungama.

Later, Samantha complimented Anushka for sharing empowering and uplifting posts. “I think Anushka Sharma posts really valuable engagement. I just feel like her Instagram page really empowers and makes you feel happy inside. Yeah, so I like Anushka Sharma’s social media,” she said.

Samantha, in the past, has often showered love on Anushka’s posts. Last year, on a picture of Anushka posing in a pool and flaunting her baby bump, Samantha commented, “Angel.” On a picture shared by Anushka to commemorate her third wedding anniversary with Virat Kohli, Samantha had dropped a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Samantha made her digital debut with the second season of the Amazon Prime series The Family Man, also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary. She played a Sri Lankan Tamil fighter on a suicide mission in the show. Before its release, The Family Man 2 was in the middle of a controversy over its depiction of Tamil Nadu and its people. Many demanded that the show be banned.

The Family Man 2 directors Raj and DK had issued a statement saying that ‘assumptions and impressions’ were made ‘based on just a couple of shots in the trailer’. They insisted that they were ‘very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture’ and made efforts to ensure that the story was ‘sensitive, balanced, and riveting’.

