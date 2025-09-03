Samay Raina, Anurag Kashyap roast each other in new condom ad. Fans say, 'can't believe censor board passed this'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and comedian Samay Raina have collaborated for a condom brand, and their hilariously savage roast in the new ad has left social media users thoroughly entertained. Written by Samay himself, the ad delivers sharp humour, bold punches, and unexpected jabs that have left viewers both tickled and stunned. Samay Raina's new ad with Anurag Kashyap has earning praise for creative freedom and sharp writing.

In the ad, the duo engages in a no-holds-barred verbal battle that jokes about everything from Anurag Kashyap’s multiple marriages, his history with delayed film releases, and the recent Ranveer Allahbadia controversy while cleverly tying it back to the product.

Fans erupt with laughter

The ad has sparked major online chatter not just for its edgy humour, but also for pushing the boundaries of traditional Indian advertising. With witty writing and unfiltered delivery, Samay Raina is being praised for ushering in what fans are calling the "next generation of ads in India."

Lines like “Would you rather watch…” followed by a hilarious jab had fans in splits, with some saying it was "worth the internet bills" just to watch the ad.

One viewer wrote, “Only Anurag Kashyap can give it back to Samay like that" Another added, "Can’t believe the censor board passed this masterpiece."

A fan wrote, “Creative freedom at its peak”, while another commented, “Hats off to the script writing team."

Samay and Anurag's latest projects

Samay Raina is riding a wave of popularity even after facing huge backlash for India’s Got Latent controversy. His latest live show in Mumbai reportedly drew a massive audience of 25,000 people, and he thanked God and his fans.

Anurag Kashyap is on a creative spree with three major projects making waves. His upcoming crime drama Nishaanchi, set to release on September 19, marks a return to his gritty storytelling roots. It features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role.

Meanwhile, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, is set for its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. The film explores dark themes of media trials and emotional vulnerability. Anurag is also stepping in front of the camera for the Telugu action thriller Dacoit, alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.