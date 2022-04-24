'Sambha' Mac Mohan's daughter calls him 'hero' on his birth anniversary: 'They don’t make them like you anymore Papa'

On Mac Mohan's 84th birth annivresary, his daughter Vinati Makijany shared a photo of him along with a heartfelt note. Mac Mohan, who is fondly remembered as Sambha of Sholay, died after battling lung cancer on May 10, 2010. Mac Mohan was married to Dr Minny Makijany and together they had three kids- Manjari, Vikrant and Vinati. Also Read: Skater Girl: Film directed by Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany to premiere on Netflix in June

Sharing a picture of Mac, Manjari wrote, “Happy Birthday my HERO. They don’t make them like you anymore Papa. There was and there never will be anyone like you. I know you hear everything I say to you, and I wish I could hold you just one more time, and then wish for that with every passing heartbeat.. but until we meet again… I will be loving you. #daddy #hero #love #nonelikehim.”

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “My late dad’s favourite character from Sholay.” Another one wished, “Happy Bday uncle Mac! What a gem!” Calling him an ‘evergreen’ actor, one fan said, “Greatest and evergreen actor of Bollywood Mac Mohan sir evergreen style of dressing in movies.” While one remembered Mac Mohan by saying, “Awww we remember watching him in our school days movies, so many block busters he gave outstanding performances," another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Sambha.”

Mac Mohan, who started his career with Haqeeqat in 1964, acted in over 175 films in a career spanning 46 years. He played the role of Gabbar Singh's (played by Amjad Khan) sidekick Sambha in filmmaker Ramesh Sippy's 1975 blockbuster Sholay. Gabbar's conversations with him are among the most popular dialogues from the film. Mac Mohan is asked by Gabbar, "Arrey oh Sambha, kitna inaam rakhe hain sarkar hum par?" (Hey Sambha, what is the reward the government has placed on my head?) And prompt comes Sambha's reply, “Poorey pachaas hazaar (altogether ₹50,000).”

After Sholay's success Mac Mohan never looked back and essayed a number of villainous roles in films such as Don, The Burning Train and Satte Pe Satta.

