Sameera Reddy shares throwback pic from when she 'stammered and was on the heavier side'

Actor Sameera Reddy remembered her teenage struggles as she shared a throwback picture from the time when she "stammered and was on the heavier side". She also lamented the hurtful comments that would come her way at the time, and added that she wants to teach her kids to be tolerant and accepting of all differences.

Sharing a picture of herself in a shirt, Sameera wrote on Instagram, "Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same . It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect."

She added, "But looking back haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate #imperfectlyperfect #consciousparenting #throwbackthursday."

Most of her fans agreed with her views. One wrote, "V all want our kids to get d comfort n lifestyle wat v ddnt get... yes n likewise good standards shd b inculcated too." Another one commented, "Caption, well said sam mam."

Sameera made her acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan (2002). She has since worked in several movies including Darna Mana Hai, Musafir and Race. Most recently, she was seen in the Kannada film, Varadhanayaka, in 2013.

Her last Hindi film was Prakash Jha's 2012 political thriller, Chakravyuh in which she featured alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol and Arjun Rampal.

She got married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and they have two children - a six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter. Since the birth of her children, Sameera has not been seen in any films.