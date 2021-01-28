Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative videos made on her 'highlighting my past, talking absolutely rubbish'

Former TV actor Saiyad Sana Khan took to Instagram to post a note on how upset she is these days over negative videos being made on her. Without naming anybody, she said someone was trying to rake up her past.

She posted a note which read: "Some people are making such negative videos n me from so long but I hv been very patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past n talking absolutely rubbish abt it. Don't you knw it's a sin to make that person realise about it when tht person has done tauba?? I m so heartbroken right knw."

Sharing the post, she elaborated: "I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet.

Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time."

In October last year, Sana had declared that she was quitting showbusiness. A month later in November she married Surat-based Saiyad Anas. She had shared a number of happy pictures and videos from her honeymoon in Kashmir too. However, prior to that, for much of last year, she was in news for a rather public breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis.

As an actor, she had been part of Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 on TV, Salman Khan's Jai Ho and in the web series Special OPS.

