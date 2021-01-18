Sana Khan pens note for husband Anas Saiyad, says ‘thank you for always pushing me towards good’

Former actor Sana Khan has thanked her husband, Anas Saiyad, for always encouraging her to follow the path of righteousness. She said that one’s good deeds need not be known to the world, ‘what matters is that Allah notices it’.

Sharing a bunch of pictures of herself posing in a pale brown outfit, Sana wrote on Instagram, “It doesn’t matter tht peopl don’t notice the good that you do. What matters is tht Allah notices it. Thank you @anas_saiyad20 for always pushing me towards good no matter what the situation or reactions are. #sanakhan #sanaanas #alhamdulillah #lifeisbeautiful #subhanallah #positivethinking.”

Sana married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20 last year. She announced the news in an Instagram post, which read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.” Afterwards, they travelled to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

Also read: Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’, says she ‘will do very well’ in Bollywood

On New Year’s Eve, Sana penned a romantic note for Anas and thanked him for giving the ‘perfect ending’ to 2020. She also promised to make every effort to ‘be the best for’ him.

“I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020. Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20. I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you. In Sha Allah. #sanakhan #sanaanas #anassaiyad #love #life #blessed,” she wrote.

Sana is known for films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 6. A few months ago, she renounced her career in the arc lights to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’.