Sana Khan reaches Saudi Arabia with husband Anas Saiyad for her first Hajj, says she cried ahead of pilgrimage. Watch

Former actor Sana Khan has shared a video montage after she reached Saudi Arabia for her first Hajj with her husband Anas Saiyad. Taking to Instagram, Sana was seen smiling and posing with Anas after she landed in Mecca. In the montage, Sana was also seen waving at the people, speaking with an official and clicking pictures as she sat inside a car. (Also Read | Sana Khan celebrates first anniversary with Anas Saiyad)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, both Sana and Anas were dressed in white outfits. She also added a religious song as the background music. A part of her caption read, "Can’t wait to experience the most beautiful journey of my life of hajj with my @anas_saiyad20." She also added the hashtags--Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad, Al khalid, Saudi Arabia, Hajj, 2022 and Alhamdulillah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Sana had posted a video, also featuring Anas, before flying to Mecca. In the clip, Anas said that they were leaving for Hajj and asked his fans and followers to pray for them. He also said that they will also pray for everyone. In the video, Sana said in Hindi and English, "This is my first Hajj and you can see my eyes are swollen. I'm very very excited of course as this was my dream that God has fulfilled today... It's amazing."

The video ended with the couple saying a prayer. A part of her caption read, "Allah ka Ehsan (God's grace). I don’t have words to express my feelings...Can’t wait to land there."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sana tied the knot with Anas in an intimate ceremony on November 20, 2020. They got married just a month after she announced her decision to quit acting. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary last year, Sana shared a picture of the couple along with a note on Instagram.

Sana featured in several films such as Wajah Tum Ho and Jai Ho. She also participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 6 where she was a finalist. Sana was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.