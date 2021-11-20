Sana Khan celebrates first anniversary with Anas Saiyad: ‘You lead me closer to Allah and not sin’

Former actor Sana Khan is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband Anas Saiyad. On the occasion, she dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to him and called him ‘worth the wait’.

Sharing a picture of her and Anas sitting on a white couch, Sana wrote, “I pray for your Deen and Akhirah and everything in between just like I pray for mine. I pray for you just like I’m praying for myself, because what I want for myself, I want for you.”

“You lead me closer to Allah and not sin, you were worth the wait. Shaadi ki pehli salgira khoob mubarak ho (Many congratulations on our first anniversary) @anas_saiyad20. Can’t wait for the photo background to turn into real one for us soon. In Sha Allah,” she added. She also used hashtags such as ‘blessed’ and ‘united forever till jannah’.

Sana married Anas in an intimate ceremony on November 20 last year, just a month after she announced her decision to quit acting. She shared the news with her fans in an Instagram post. In another post, she said that marrying him has been the ‘best decision of (her) life’.

Sana is known for films such as Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho. She also participated in reality shows; she was a finalist on Bigg Boss 6 and a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Last year, in October, she quit the entertainment industry, citing religious reasons.

In an Instagram post, Sana said that while questioning the larger purpose of life, she came to the realisation that ‘this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after-death’ and that ‘it would be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator’ and does not spend a lifetime chasing wealth and fame.

