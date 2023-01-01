Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Sana Saeed gets engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner on New Year’s Eve, shares video. Watch

Actor Sana Saeed got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner on New Year’s eve in Los Angeles, California. On Sunday, she posted a video of her surprise proposal and announced her engagement on Instagram. The actor is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where she essayed the role of his daughter Anjali. (Also read: Aftab Shivdasani, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Chaana: Do child actors have it easy when they get relaunched in films?)

In the video, Sana and her fiancé Csaba twinned in black outfits. Sana looked surprised and emotional as Csaba went down on one knee and popped the question. As Sana accepted the ring, the two shared an emotional moment by hugging each other in an indoor area. The actor also flaunted her engagement ring.

Sharing the video, the couple added Taylor Swift’s song Love Story playing in the background. The caption only had emojis of a red heart, a ring and a loved-up face. Reacting to it, Sana’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s co-star Parzaan Dastur wrote, “Congrats Sana!” “Whooaa Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations,” added actor Mukti Mohan. Actors Tanuj Virwani, Vivan Bhathena, Rizwan Bachav also extended best wishes to them.

Sana has been sharing several photos with Csaba on her Instagram account for quite some time. In the latest, Csaba posted a sketched caricature of them and captioned it, “Our little family captured by a great artist. How many cats can you spot? (zany face emoji) #sandiegozoo #charicature #portrait.”

Sana rose to fame as a child artiste in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. She went on to appear in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in 2000 and Badal in 2000. Besides films, she was also a part of TV shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki.

Later, in 2012, Sana made her big screen debut as an adult in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. The film launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Besides Sana in a supporting role, it also had Rishi Kapoor, Ram Kapoor and Manjot Singh among others.

Sana has also appeared as a contestant in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

