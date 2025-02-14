Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in jeopardy: Producer claims rights issue

The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has been garnering newfound appreciation following its re-release. The film's directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, had recently announced plans for a sequel, sparking excitement among fans. However, the producer of the original film has now weighed in on the matter, revealing that the directors do not have the authority to announce a sequel. Also read: Harshvardhan Rane ready to observe 11-day water fast for Sanam Teri Kasam sequel: ‘Will give my life for part 2’ Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in cinemas on February 7, and has been working well.

He said that he doesn't hold the rights to the film, which stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane.

Producer reacts

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the film’s producer Deepak Mukut spoke about the sequel and the recent reports around its sequel.

He said, “The IP of Sanam Teri Kasam belongs to me since I am its producer. So, the rights to make a sequel or even a prequel or a remake rests with me. In fact, I announced the sequel in September 2024 with Harshvardhan Rane in the lead..As for the directors (Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru), I haven’t had any discussion with them. They haven’t met and spoken to me about it. I have not finalized any director.”

He was also asked if he has reached out to Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. To which, he said, “It is their duty to reach out to me rather than the other way round, especially since they are giving interviews about making the sequel. I just want to reiterate that the rights belong to me.”

Talking about the sequel, he said the writing process is going on. Once it is complete, the sequel will go on floors.”

Recently, Harshvardhan Rane recently revealed that he’s going to drink only water for the next 11 days for the sake of the sequel.

About the film

A romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially released in 2016. Despite being made on a considerable budget of ₹14 crore, the film failed to impress the audience, garnering only ₹9.1 crore at the box office and subsequently being labeled a commercial failure. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Harshvardhan and Mawra Hocane. It narrates a heartwarming love story which comes with a tragic ending. The film re-released in cinemas on February 7, and has been working well.

According to Sacnilk, the film has registered the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release. It minted ₹ ₹3-3.25 crore on Monday, taking the film's total collection to ₹18.50 crore, more than double its original lifetime domestic earnings.