Harshvardhan Rane admits he is ready to observe 11-day water for Sanam Teri Kasam sequel: ‘Will give my life for part 2’

The actor has expressed his desire for a sequel to the film and has even vowed to undertake an 11-day water fast to persuade the producers to greenlight a second instalment.

Harshvardhan takes a vow

The actor recently took to Instagram to share his desire to try his best and make the sequel of the film. Sharing a clip of the audience’s reaction to watching Sanam Teri Kasam during its re-release, where the viewers are seen cheering, hooting, and even crying, Harshvardhan confessed that he is determined to go on fast to make the sequel happen.

‘I went below the producers office to request for re-release, now next step i will do a 11 day (water only) fast below his office to request him for Part –2,” he wrote.

Harshvardhan added, “9 years ago, the Producer gave it their blood, director gave it their sweat, Mawra gave it her soul, and now you gave it your tears !! I will give my life for part-2, Tumhaari Kasam (I swear on you)”.

About the film

A romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially released in 2016. Despite being made on a considerable budget of ₹14 crore, the film failed to impress the audience, garnering only ₹9.1 crore at the box office and subsequently being labeled a commercial failure. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Harshvardhan and Mawra Hocane. It narrates a heartwarming love story which comes with a tragic ending. The film re-released in cinemas on February 7, and has been working well.

According to Sacnilk, the film has registered the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release. It minted ₹ ₹3-3.25 crore on Monday, taking the film's total collection to ₹18.50 crore, more than double its original lifetime domestic earnings.