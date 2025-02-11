Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harshvardhan Rane admits he is ready to observe 11-day water for Sanam Teri Kasam sequel: ‘Will give my life for part 2’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Feb 11, 2025 05:43 PM IST

Sanam Teri Kasam initially released in 2016, and turned out to be a dud at the box office. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Harshvardhan and Mawra Hocane.

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has been given a new lease of life after its re-release in theatres. The film's renewed success has been met with enthusiasm from Harshvardhan, who is now eager to take the story forward. Also read: Sanam Teri Kasam scores biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release; earns more than Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa combined

Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theatres on February 7.
Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theatres on February 7.

The actor has expressed his desire for a sequel to the film and has even vowed to undertake an 11-day water fast to persuade the producers to greenlight a second instalment.

Harshvardhan takes a vow

The actor recently took to Instagram to share his desire to try his best and make the sequel of the film. Sharing a clip of the audience’s reaction to watching Sanam Teri Kasam during its re-release, where the viewers are seen cheering, hooting, and even crying, Harshvardhan confessed that he is determined to go on fast to make the sequel happen.

‘I went below the producers office to request for re-release, now next step i will do a 11 day (water only) fast below his office to request him for Part –2,” he wrote.

Harshvardhan added, “9 years ago, the Producer gave it their blood, director gave it their sweat, Mawra gave it her soul, and now you gave it your tears !! I will give my life for part-2, Tumhaari Kasam (I swear on you)”.

About the film

A romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially released in 2016. Despite being made on a considerable budget of 14 crore, the film failed to impress the audience, garnering only 9.1 crore at the box office and subsequently being labeled a commercial failure. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Harshvardhan and Mawra Hocane. It narrates a heartwarming love story which comes with a tragic ending. The film re-released in cinemas on February 7, and has been working well.

According to Sacnilk, the film has registered the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release. It minted 3-3.25 crore on Monday, taking the film's total collection to 18.50 crore, more than double its original lifetime domestic earnings.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On