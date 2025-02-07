Menu Explore
Indian influencer faces backlash from Mawra Hocane's fans, Pakistani influencers for calling her wedding lehenga ‘tacky’

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 07, 2025 12:25 PM IST

In a recent video, Indian influencer Sufi Motiwala called Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's wedding look tacky. The internet blasted him for being clueless. 

Indian influencer Sufi Motiwala is known for his fashion commentary on celebrity looks. Sufi often shares videos of himself passing judgements on what celebrities wear to events. Recently, he shared a video criticising Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's wedding look for tying the knot with actor Ameer Gilani.

In a recent clip, Influencer Sufi Motiwala criticised actor Mawra Hocane's wedding look.
In the clip, Sufi called the fabric used in Mawras lehenga ‘tacky’ and ‘questionable’. “This is what happens when you live in a world without Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra. The fabric choice is takiana,” the influencer added.

After the clip was posted on Instagram, many called out Sufi for being clueless. Pakistani stylist Zahra Sarfraz even posted a clip blasting Sufi for not understanding the sentimentality behind Mawra's look.

‘Why is it so difficult to extend the same respect’

In the video, Zahra explained the story behind the Sanam Teri Kasam actor's wedding look, which was entirely conceptualised around her mother-in-law's dupatta. “Sufi, what I don't understand is we extend so much respect, love, and support your way. Why is it so difficult to extend the same respect towards us? You can't comprehend the world of sentimental value…It is so beautiful that Mawra took her mother-in-law's shaadi ka dupatta and built the entire outfit around it. I guess that's something you can do when you have a personality,” she added.

Zahra also called Sufi tacky for not appreciating Mawra's originality and sticking to only 2-3 designer names. “What I find truly tack is living outside the world of originality, sticking to two to three designers, making yourself feel better with that one label,” she added.

“Humare logo ki ek or interesting baat batati hun, hume chhote set mein bhi exactly usi tarah sans aati hai jiss tarah bade set mein aati hai (I will tell you another interesting fact about us, we can breathe the same way in a small jewellery set as we breathe in a huge set). For those who don't know, this set was owned by Mawra's dadi saas, and she wore this and celebrated it in the most beautiful way possible,” Zahra explained.

How did the internet react?

The internet, too, was not happy with Sufi's comments. A user wrote, “Boy, have you not studied the fashion history of the subcontinent? Why won’t you recognise a vintage look?” Another wrote, “Some people will never understand what sentiments, relationship values, and deep connections truly mean.” A comment read, “This was unnecessary. Look beyond the world of Sabya and Manish.”

