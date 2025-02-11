Sanam Teri Kasam scores biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release; earns more than Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa combined

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theatres on February 7. Despite clashing with new releases like Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar, the film surpassed its original domestic collection in just two days. Now, according to Sacnilk, the film has recorded the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's still from Sanam Teri Kasam.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release collection

According to the website, Sanam Teri Kasam collected ₹3-3.25 crore on Monday, which is more than the combined Monday total of Sky Force ( ₹0.45 crore), Deva ( ₹0.50 crore), Badass Ravikumar ( ₹0.60 crore), and Loveyapa ( ₹0.60 crore). This has pushed the film's total collection to ₹18.50 crore, more than double its original lifetime domestic earnings. However, according to the makers, the film has collected ₹22.09 crore at the box office over the weekend.

Film earns more than Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar combined

The film’s opening weekend collection stands at approximately ₹15.50 crore net, making it the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release, according to Sacnilk. The re-release has posed tough competition to the new releases, Badass Ravikumar ( ₹6.75 crore) and Loveyapa ( ₹5.15 crore), earning more than their combined total. The film might continue to benefit from Valentine's week.

When asked if he expected the film to perform well upon re-release, Harshvardhan Rane told Free Press Journal, "It is a very soothing feeling. This makes you believe in what Shah Rukh Khan sir said (in Om Shanti Om), ‘Agar sab thik na ho toh woh the end nahi hai, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.’ I could resonate with that dialogue after nine years of trying, failing, and still trying again. So, it is like a soothing ointment and justifies the dialogue that Farah ma’am had in the film."

About Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam is a 2016 romantic drama written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Produced by Deepak Mukut, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Bollywood debuts, alongside Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry in key roles. While the film flopped at the box office during its original run, it gained immense popularity over the years, which is now reflected in the impressive numbers of its re-release.