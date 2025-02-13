Harshvardhan Rane reveals he replaced Dange co-star Ehan Bhat in Sanam Teri Kasam just two days before poster shoot

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam recently had a re-release after nine years and broke records crossing it’s original lifetime collection in just two days, while also overshadowing even the new releases at the box office. Leading man Harshvardhan Rane is over the moon with all the love pouring in and resonates it with a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue. Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat (Photos: Instagram)

He says, “As Shah Rukh sir’s dialogue goes, if it’s not a happy ending, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. I hadn’t got the gratification in the last nine years, so I had been doing my duty continuously for the last nine years, but there was no result. Now I know that the only way to get something in life is to fight for it at every level every day. I have gone through these nine years without any validation,” he says, informing, “I was ready to go on a 11-day water-only fast if the film wasn’t re-released on February 7. That’s how strongly convinced I was about this film.”

Interestingly, Harsh reveals that he wasn't the first choice for the film that became synonymous to his career: “I reached four months late for the audition and the makers told me they had already cast someone who was sitting in the next room. They had done all the costume fittings, and the poster shoot was in two days. I begged them to give me an audition, and they said I was wasting their time. They finally let me, and after over two-three hours they came, hugged me and said ‘hamara bahut nuksaan kara diya tumne’. I went to use the restroom after that, and I crossed the other actor who I had replaced. Even after getting the news, he was quite healthy and mature about it and years later, I worked alongside him in Dange. It was Ehan Bhat.”

Ask if he has had the chance to talk to his leading lady, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, who recently also got married, and Harshvardhan reveals he hasn’t been in touch with her since the film came nine years ago. “It is my fault. When the film didn’t work, I went into a silent mode and didn’t speak to anyone from the team. The void and distance kept getting bigger between me and everyone. I take the blame for it. I saw that distance with my director, producer and Mawra too. I am just waiting for the numbers to come out in a week, and I don’t think there would be a better gift for a newly wed bride.”

A sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam was announced in September last year. So, what is the development on it? He responds, “I could have answered this question if I was from a film family. I am just an actor with no control over creative calls. If I had any pull, I wouldn’t have to scream below the producer’s office for a re-release. If the shoot got delayed though, I will do my 11-day fast for it under the producer’s office. What else can you do if you are not from the film background?”