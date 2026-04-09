Sandeep Reddy Vanga warns Ranveer Singh against ‘kaala drishti’ after watching Dhurandhar 2; slams propaganda claims

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his Spirit star Prabhas watched Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the director took to social media to share his review of the film and slam claims about it being propaganda. He also warned Aditya and Ranveer against the evil eye. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan lovingly touches Ranveer Singh's cheek at bash amid Dhurandhar 2's success; fans can't keep calm. Watch)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Dhurandhar 2 team

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas watched Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

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Sandeep began his note by slamming those who claim that Dhurandhar 2 is propaganda, instead writing that it’s factual. He wrote, “Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.”

He then warned Aditya and Ranveer against the evil eye, writing, “COMING TO THE POINT.....I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega (This evil eye cannot be removed easily. A handful of red chillies won’t be sufficient, you’ll have to burn down a crop). Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film.”

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{{^usCountry}} This comes a day after Sandeep and Prabhas were spotted by fans watching Dhurandhar 2 at Allu Cinemas. Numerous people posted pictures and videos of the duo looking engrossed as they watched the film on screen. They even stood near the exit and kept watching what looked like the post-credits scenes after the film was done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes a day after Sandeep and Prabhas were spotted by fans watching Dhurandhar 2 at Allu Cinemas. Numerous people posted pictures and videos of the duo looking engrossed as they watched the film on screen. They even stood near the exit and kept watching what looked like the post-credits scenes after the film was done. {{/usCountry}}

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About Spirit and Dhurandhar

Sandeep, whose last film Animal was a massive success, is now shooting for Spirit with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. Interestingly, Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone, was initially supposed to star in the project, but she was replaced by Triptii.

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Amid reports of Deepika parting ways due to differences over working hours and a few scenes, Sandeep had written, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....” He also slammed ‘dirty PR games’ that he claimed were being played. The film is slated for release on March 5, 2027.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have become two of the most successful Hindi films. The former has grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide, while the latter has crossed ₹1600 crore. Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and others play key roles in it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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